Off-duty cops perform CPR, save woman’s life in Panchkula

Two off-duty women police personnel saved the life of an unconscious woman by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rushing her to hospital within five minutes after spotting her lying on the roadside near Majri Chowk in Panchkula on Monday.

The woman regained consciousness after being taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and her condition is now stable, the police said.

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The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when Sub-Inspector Aashu Dahiya, in-charge of the Legal Cell at the DCP Office, and Woman Head Constable Asha, posted in the OASI branch, were returning home in their private car after duty.

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Near the DI Cut, between Sectors 1 and 2, close to Majri Chowk, they spotted a woman lying unconscious on the roadside. A scooter was lying nearby, while another woman was present at the spot.

Suspecting a medical emergency, the two police personnel immediately administered CPR and rushed the woman to hospital in their car without wasting any time.

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DCP Aditi Singh said the woman was undergoing treatment under medical supervision and that her family had been informed and called to the hospital. The woman’s mother thanked the two police personnel for their timely intervention.

Appreciating their efforts, Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said police personnel's duty extended beyond maintaining law and order to helping citizens in distress. He praised Dahiya and Asha for demonstrating compassion and dedication by coming to the woman's rescue even after completing their duty hours.