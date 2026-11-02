Off-duty women cops save unconscious woman with CPR near Panchkula’s Majri Chowk

Two off-duty women police personnel saved the life of an unconscious woman by administering CPR and rushing her to hospital within five minutes after spotting her lying on the roadside near Majri Chowk in Panchkula on Monday.

The woman regained consciousness after reaching Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and her condition is now stable, police said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when Sub-Inspector (SI) Aashu Dahiya, in-charge of Legal Cell at the DCP office, and Woman Head Constable Asha, posted in the OASI branch, were returning home in their private car after duty.

Advertisement

Near DI Cut, between Sectors 1 and 2, close to Majri Chowk, they spotted a woman lying unconscious on the roadside. A scooter was lying nearby, while another woman was present at the spot.

Suspecting a medical emergency, the two police personnel immediately administered CPR and rushed the woman to hospital in their car without wasting time.

Advertisement

DCP Aditi Singh said the woman was now undergoing treatment under medical supervision. Her family was informed and called to the hospital. The woman’s mother thanked the two personnel for their timely intervention.

Appreciating their efforts, Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said police duty extended beyond maintaining law and order to helping citizens in distress.

He said the Panchkula police regularly organised first-aid and CPR training for personnel to equip them to respond to road accidents and sudden medical emergencies.

Nain praised Dahiya and Asha for demonstrating compassion and dedication by helping the woman even after completing their duty hours.