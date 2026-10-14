Offerings worth Rs 20 lakh received at Panchkula temples on Day 3 of Navratri

Offerings worth Rs 20,13,914 were received at three temples in Panchkula district on the third day of Navratri, the lowest amount recorded over the three days. The cumulative donations now stand at Rs 81.88 lakh.

Today’s offerings were Rs 16.50 lakh less than Monday’s Rs 36.64 lakh, a fall of 45 per cent. The footfall declined by a smaller margin, with 44,000 devotees visiting the three shrines today against 49,000 on Monday and 62,200 on Sunday.

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The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple received Rs 16,07,644, about half of Monday’s Rs 32,73,623. The footfall there fell from 39,000 to 29,000. Its three-day offerings stand at Rs 69,24,641.

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The Shri Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, received Rs 2,19,154, against Rs 3,68,525 on Monday, even as footfall rose from 8,000 to 12,500. Its three-day total is Rs 8,25,920.

The Chandi Mata Temple bucked the trend, with offerings rising to Rs 1,87,116 from Rs 22,400 on Monday. Visitors increased from 2,000 to 2,500. Its three-day total is Rs 4,37,986. Devotees also offered three gold items and 14 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple today. Over three days, the temple has received five gold items and 56 silver items. Three silver items were offered at the Kali Mata Temple on Monday.