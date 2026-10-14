DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Offerings worth Rs 20 lakh received at Panchkula temples on Day 3 of Navratri

Offerings worth Rs 20 lakh received at Panchkula temples on Day 3 of Navratri

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Devotees pay obeisance at the Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula.
Advertisement

Offerings worth Rs 20,13,914 were received at three temples in Panchkula district on the third day of Navratri, the lowest amount recorded over the three days. The cumulative donations now stand at Rs 81.88 lakh.

Today’s offerings were Rs 16.50 lakh less than Monday’s Rs 36.64 lakh, a fall of 45 per cent. The footfall declined by a smaller margin, with 44,000 devotees visiting the three shrines today against 49,000 on Monday and 62,200 on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple received Rs 16,07,644, about half of Monday’s Rs 32,73,623. The footfall there fell from 39,000 to 29,000. Its three-day offerings stand at Rs 69,24,641.

Advertisement

The Shri Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, received Rs 2,19,154, against Rs 3,68,525 on Monday, even as footfall rose from 8,000 to 12,500. Its three-day total is Rs 8,25,920.

The Chandi Mata Temple bucked the trend, with offerings rising to Rs 1,87,116 from Rs 22,400 on Monday. Visitors increased from 2,000 to 2,500. Its three-day total is Rs 4,37,986. Devotees also offered three gold items and 14 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple today. Over three days, the temple has received five gold items and 56 silver items. Three silver items were offered at the Kali Mata Temple on Monday.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts