Home / Chandigarh / Office-bearer of boxing association felicitated

Office-bearer of boxing association felicitated

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) today honoured Charanjit Singh Virk, general secretary of the association, for getting elected as the Executive Member of the Boxing Federation of India. Virk, who is a DSP in Chandigarh Police, was elected to the post by securing 36 out of 66 votes.

Virk was elected secretary of the local boxing association in 2023.

He had represented the country in international boxing and won several medals during early eighties. He won gold in the All-India Inter-University Boxing Championships during his college days.

