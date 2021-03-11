Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

A fire officer of the Fire and Emergency Services, Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, was today arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 for giving a fire NOC.

The suspect has been identified as Surjit Singh, who was posted at the Sector 11 fire station. Sources said Surjit had demanded a bribe to give the fire NOC to a showroom. The complainant approached the CBI following which a trap was laid and the suspect was nabbed while taking the bribe.

The CBI has registered a case against the suspect. A search was carried out at the suspect’s house. He will be produced in a court tomorrow.

#CBI