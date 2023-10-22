Officers, colleagues pay tribute to martyrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

A commemoration parade was organised at Sector 17 police station in the memory of police martyrs. Every year, 21st October is observed as the day of remembrance of the companions who laid down their lives during obligation of their duties.

On this occasion, two-minute silence was held to pay tribute to police martyrs. The Central police organisations and state police observe this day as Martyrdom Day.

Praveer Ranjan, DGP, UT, Chandigarh, along with other police officers, paid homage to the departed souls at the martyrs memorial site. Family members of martyrs were present on the occasion.

Between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023, a total of 189 police officers and personnel from paramilitary forces and police organisations sacrificed their lives during duty.