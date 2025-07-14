Officers giving false info in Parl liable to action for breach of privilege: MP

MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari today said officials who furnished misleading information to Parliament were liable for breach of privilege. He was referring to the 24X7 Manimajra water supply project.

Tewari, who was addressing a public gathering in the Mauli Jagran area today, said while officials responded that water was supplied for 18 hours a day in Manimajra, residents lamented that they don’t even get a proper supply for even a few hours and the water supplied was muddy too.

The MP warned that any official who failed to provide accurate responses to queries raised in Parliament was liable to face action for breach of privilege.

Many tubewells, responsible for water distribution in the city, were reportedly non-functional. Tewari said it was a serious issue. He assured that the basic problems faced by people would be resolved once the Municipal Corporation comes under the leadership of the Congress and its alliance partners.

Tewari said as an MP, he had been making continuous efforts over the past year to bring about a transformation in the city. He said raising the voice of the people of Chandigarh in Parliament was his responsibility. He emphasised that questions related to public issues, which went unaddressed for the past 25 years, were now being actively pursued, to ensure accountability.

City Congress president HS Lucky, district Congress president Surjit Singh Dhillon and Pradesh Congress secretary Lekhpal Mukesh Rai were prominent among those present at the event.

Scrap pilot project, demands AAP

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded scrapping of the 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra.

The delegation led by the party’s city unit president, Vijay Pal Singh, today submitting a memorandum to UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in this regard. The delegation demanded that further disbursement of Smart City funds be halted until the pilot project’s performance was independently verified. It also demanded citywide audit and action plan to fix water supply problems.

The delegation demanded a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into two major alleged scams that have raised serious questions about the functioning of civic governance in the city — the community centre booking scam and the Rs 75-crore water supply project.

The leaders alleged large-scale corruption, deliberate manipulation of public systems, and misuse of taxpayer funds in the projects. The delegation alleged poor-quality supply in households.

The AAP delegation pointed out that residents in several sectors and villages continue to face issues of low water pressure, erratic supply and muddy drinking water. The party demanded a comprehensive audit of water infrastructure citywide.