Officials arriving late at grievance camp face Panchkula DC’s ire

The officials arriving late for the public grievance redressal camp in Panchkula were shown the door by Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Thursday, with a stern warning that further violations would invite disciplinary action.

The DC barred latecomers from entering the meeting hall at the Mini Secretariat and made them wait outside, making it clear that no official would be allowed into the camp after 10 am. He said delays and negligence in addressing public grievances would not be tolerated.

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The camp is held every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to noon under the Haryana Government’s directions. The Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also joins the proceedings through video conferencing and monitors the action taken on complaints. Sharma directed the officials to resolve the residents’ grievances promptly and without unnecessary delay.

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During Thursday’s camp, he took up a complaint by the residents of Chhota Trilokpur village alleging that their ration depot representative was supplying ration late and in less than the entitled quantity. He directed the District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) to investigate the matter and submit a report by evening.

In another complaint, a resident of Dharampur Colony alleged illegal encroachment in front of his house. The DC directed the Pinjore SHO to investigate and submit a report within a week.

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Sharma also reviewed pending complaints on CM Window, Jan Samvad, SMGT and CP Gram. He instructed the officials concerned to clear the pending cases and submit a compliance report by next Friday.

He urged the residents to use the grievance redressal camps to seek timely resolution of their complaints.