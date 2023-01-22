 Officials of CTU to face action for tax blunder : The Tribune India

Officials of CTU to face action for tax blunder

Failed to levy service tax on AC bus travel from stipulated dates

Officials of CTU to face action for tax blunder

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 21

Officials of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will face the music for their failure to charge service tax from the passengers of air-conditioned (AC) buses from the prescribed dates.

In its latest report tabled in Parliament in December, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has recommended action against CTU officials who had failed to implement the relevant tax from the prescribed dates and consequent non-collection of the service tax/GST from the passengers of AC buses that resulted in an avoidable payment of Rs 5.89 crore from the government exchequer and burden on taxes on the public without any corresponding service being availed of by them.

Finance Act amendment

After an amendment was made to Section 66D of the Finance Act, 1994, service tax was levied at the rate of 6 per cent on transportation of passengers by AC buses, with effect from June 1, 2016. Further, GST was levied on transportation of passengers by AC buses with effect from July 1, 2017, at the rate of 5 per cent.

Accordingly, the CTU was liable to charge service tax at 6 per cent from passengers of AC buses with effect from June 1, 2016, till June 30, 2017, and GST on such services from July 1, 2017, at the rate of 5 per cent and to pay the service tax/GST so collected from the passengers to the government account.

While conducting the audit in June 2020, CAG noted that the CTU had failed to implement the enactments and did not take any action to collect the service tax/GST from the passengers of AC buses with effect from the prescribed dates.

After an inquiry made by the Director General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence in July 2018, the CTU belatedly deposited (January-March 2020) service tax/GST amounting to Rs 5.89 crore (Rs 1.42 crore service tax for the period October 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017, and GST worth Rs 4.47 crore, for the period July 1, 2017, to January 15, 2020) using funds from the government exchequer, as the CTU had not collected this tax amount from the passengers.

However, the service tax for the period from June 1, 2016, to September 30, 2016, was not deposited on the grounds of lapse of limitation period. The limitation period means period of five years prescribed for recovery of tax under Section 73 of the Finance Act, 1994. Further, the lapse of limitation period means expiry of period of five years for recovery of tax.

Thus, due to its failure to collect service tax/GST from passengers, the CTU had to deposit the same using its funds from the Consolidated Fund of India that resulted in an avoidable outgo of Rs 5.89 crore from the government exchequer, stated the report.

On being pointed out, the department stated that the CTU had commenced charging GST from the passengers with effect from January 16, 2020, after approval of enhanced rates of tickets.

The department further stated that Rs 5.53 crore paid as service tax was being recovered from the passengers with effect from January 16, 2020, by way of increase in the bus fare, daily and monthly passes and concessional tickets.

The CAG pointed out that the department had failed to implement the statutory requirement of collection of service tax and GST from the users of services and instead, paid it from the government exchequer.

“Failure of the CTU to take timely action to implement the relevant tax enactments from the applicable dates caused an avoidable payment of Rs 5.89 crore from the government exchequer and the burden of taxes on the public without any corresponding service being availed of by them,” stated CAG and recommended that an inquiry may be instituted to identify officials responsible for violation and for appropriate action.

Unnecessary burden on passengers: CAG

The CAG points out the department had wrongly increased the fares of all buses, including non-AC buses, to recover the amount of tax paid earlier from the consolidated fund of India. As a result, the department had imposed a tax burden even on those who had not travelled by AC buses and had also collected tax for previous years from passengers other than those who had actually availed of the service.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

Will get married when right girl comes along, bar set ‘very high’ because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi

Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi

In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop