Officials, players exchange blows in football match

Chandigarh, May 23

The Sector 46 football stadium once again witnessed unruly scenes with not only players, but members of support staff exchanging blows right in the middle of the field. The incident occurred during a match of the ongoing U-15 state league between Royal FC and Sandhu FC (Blue).

After the break, two players of both teams confronted each other, which led to chaos on the field. The coaching staff also entered the field and manhandled the players. During this pandemonium, one of Sandhu FC staff member allegedly hit a player of the other team, who ended up badly injured. He received a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

The fight was stopped after the interference of the officials and the matter was referred to the disciplinary committee. Both teams have been suspended till the decision of the disciplinary committee. A police complaint was also filed at the Sector 34 police station, in which a player alleged that a coach of Sandhu FC entered the ground and start hitting the players. “He (the coach) also threatened me to face the consequences outside the ground,” the complainant added.

SFHS-26 log win

Dhurv netted three goals, as Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, recorded a 5-3 win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40. Royal FC defeated Velocity FC 9-0, Blue Star FC defeated De Himalayan FC 4-1, Spail Villa FC blanked Sandhu FC 6-0 and St John’s High School played a 4-4 draw against Liberty FC.

