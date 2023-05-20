Officials review ongoing works in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 19

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Alok Malviya, Central Nodal Officer, Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), and Director, Commerce Department, at the PWD Rest House, Sector 1, to take stock of the ongoing works in the district.

During the meeting, Malviya instructed officials to upgrade the rooftop rain harvesting systems before the onset of monsoon. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni and Technical Officer Priyanka Singh were also present at the meeting.

Zila parishad Executive Officer, the DC and Director, Commerce Department, apprised the Central Nodal Officer about the ongoing works of all departments in the district. Malviya said in order stop the supply of water through tankers in the Morni area, the Public Health Department should supply rainwater to villagers after storing it. He told officials to make sure that rainwater was fit for human consumption. Later, he inspected the water conservation and rainwater harvesting system in Morni and other areas.