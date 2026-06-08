Officials summoned over delay in road repair

The Permanent Lok Adalat has summoned Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Local Government Department Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board MD, Kharar MC Executive Officer and DC over the delay in relaying of a stretch of road in Sector 115 on Kharar-Landran road. They have been told to appear before the Lok Adalat on June 24.

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"The road is damaged due to incomplete sewerage work and accumulation of rainwater,” petitioner Sukhminder Kaur said.

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