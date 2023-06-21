Officials told to expedite work on Jhuriwala waste processing plant

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 20

Panchkula Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta, accompanied by several other officials, recently visited the Jhuriwala site to oversee the establishment of a plant for processing legacy waste.

Instructing the officials to ensure that no new garbage is dumped in Jhuriwala, the Commissioner emphasized the urgency of setting up the facility promptly.

To control the inflow of waste, a single entry gate will be installed at the site at the earliest so that no new garbage arrives at the site. The expansion of the legacy waste processing plant at Jhuriwala would cost approximately Rs 6 crore.

Joining the Commissioner during the inspection were XEN Sumit Malik, SDO Manoj Ahlawat, and contractor Mayank.

To prevent further waste accumulation at the dumping ground, Gupta directed the officials to promptly remove the existing waste from the site and ensure that new garbage collected from Panchkula is directly deposited at the designated location in Patvi.

Gupta instructed the officers to expedite the establishment of the processing plant and ensure that the project is completed within the agreed timeline that would facilitate the swift disposal of waste accumulated in Jhuriwala.

The agency responsible for the project has committed to completing it within four months after the commencement of project.

The decision to establish a processing plant for legacy waste reflects the long-standing demand of the residents, and the Municipal Corporation has set an ambitious target to eliminate the accumulated garbage within one year.