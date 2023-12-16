Officials undergo training for Lok Sabha elections

Chandigarh, December 15
A comprehensive training and orientation programme was carried out for sector officers under Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh at the New Secretariat building in Sector 9 today to prepare them for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
During the programme, the officers were briefed on their pivotal roles and responsibilities in the fast-approaching Lok Sabha elections. A state-level master trainer held detailed sessions on vulnerability mapping, equipping the officers with essential skills and insights. To enhance the learning experience, some sector officers shared valuable insights from their past experiences.
Pratap, in his address, emphasised the significance of the role that sector officers play in the electoral process.
