Offline sale of student tickets for India-WI ODI at Mullanpur from today

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) announced the offline sale of tickets in the students’ category ahead of the third One-Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies, which will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on October 3.

The sale of tickets, costing Rs 300 each, will start on September 28 and continue from 11 am to 6 pm.

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“Fans wishing to purchase tickets offline can visit the PCA Box Office located outside Gate No 2 of the stadium in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur),” read a press release.

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A separate box office facility will also be available outside the PCA Stadium in Mohali for spectators who have already purchased their tickets online.

The Mohali box office will only facilitate the collection of physical tickets for online ticket purchasers. There will be no sale of tickets. The Mullanpur box office, however, will facilitate both offline sale of tickets as well as collection of physical tickets by those who had already purchased them online.