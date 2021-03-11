Ojasveer logs win in tennis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Ojasveer overpowered a tough challenge by Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary in a boys’ U-14 first round match during the opening day of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship.

Ojasveer recorded a (6-3, 1-6, 7-5) victory over Chaudhary. In a similar outing, Ayaan Chandel defeated Haryana’s Aarush Sharma (6-3, 5-7, 6-0). Chandigarh’s Kavin Grover outlasted Harmahir Singh (6-1, 6-1) and Jaskirat Singh outplayed Tanishq Makhija (7-5, 6-2). Punjab’s Prabhsifat Singh also marched ahead by defeating Jageshwar Singh (6-2, 6-3).

Sixth seed Haralam Singh easily defeated Aryan Komandur (6-0, 6-1) and seventh seed Trishubh Kumar ousted Mayank Bishnoi (6-2, 6-0).

Rajasthan’s Shaurya Veer Balhara outplayed Dhruv Beotra (7-5, 6-3) and Yogit Raman outplayed Abhay Veer Balhara (6-0, 6-1). Tejas Khosla also moved ahead by easily defeating Param Sidana (6-2, 6-3).

In the boys’ U-16 first round, Ojasveer defeated Aryan Bansal (6-1, 6-1) and Ruhan Komandur outplayed Param Sidana (6-2, 6-0). Ayush Singh faced a tough competition from Yogit Raman before logging a (7-6(6), 6-3) win. —