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Home / Chandigarh / Ojaswini bags Best Amateur Award

Ojaswini bags Best Amateur Award

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Ojaswini Saraswat
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Thirteen-year-old golfer Ojaswini Saraswat bagged the Best Amateur Award after making history at the Hero Women’s Indian Open. She has achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest player to make the cut at the event, marking a significant milestone in Indian women’s golf.

One of the highlights of her campaign came in the second round, when Ojaswini produced a spectacular three-under-par 69, featuring seven birdies. She tied with professional golfer Vani Kapoor for the best round of the day, an outstanding achievement for a 13-year-old competing against experienced professionals from across the world.

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She continued her campaign over the weekend, navigating the demanding conditions at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. Ojaswini carded a four-over-par round in Sunday’s final round to finish the championship at 16-over-par overall.

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“Ojaswini has now made her mark on the Ladies European Tour, proving that age is no barrier to competing on the biggest stage. Her historic performance and Best Amateur Award will be remembered as important milestones in her journey towards international golf,” said Om Saraswat, her father.

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