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Home / Chandigarh / Ojaswini, Sohraab win golf titles

Ojaswini, Sohraab win golf titles

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Ojaswini Saraswat
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Ojaswini Saraswat and Sohraab Singh Talwar, trainees of Roundglass Golf Academy (RGGA), have won top positions in two major Indian Golf Union (IGU) tournaments held simultaneously in Pune and Bengaluru.

Ojaswini won the Girls’ Category B (13-14 years) titles in the IGU Rotary Southern India Amateur Golf Championship, held at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) in Bengaluru, and the IGU Western India Junior Golf Championship. Displaying remarkable consistency, she carded rounds of 73, 77, and 75 to post a three-round aggregate score of 225. Her clinical shot-making under pressure allowed her to edge past Anushka Gupta (226) and Aida Thimmaiah (226) by a decisive stroke to lift the prestigious trophy.

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Talwar delivered a masterclass at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune to secure the boys’ category C (11–12 years) title of the IGU Western India Junior Boys Golf Championship. Following his maiden Category C career title at the Northern India Junior Championship earlier this year, the young golfer was in a phenomenal form once again. A breathtaking third-round score of 67 handed him a commanding seven-shot lead heading into the final stages. He maintained his composure to finish with a highly impressive cumulative 54-hole score of 212 (four-under-par), well ahead of his closest competitor, Kabir Goyal. This victory continues a breakout season for Talwar, adding to his maiden Category C title won at the Northern India Junior Championship earlier this year. Adding to the academy’s trophy haul in Bengaluru, Aarushi Sharma also performed well in the Girls Category C division. Showcasing great resilience and steady progression across the three days, she carded rounds of 85, 83 and closed with a brilliant 79.

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Her aggregate score of 247 secured her the second runners-up position, on the Southern India podium alongside division winner Aaliyah Kalra (238) and runner-up Vedika Bhansali (241).

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