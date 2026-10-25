Ojaswini youngest to make cut at Women’s Indian Open

From playing on the greens in Mohali and Chandigarh, 13-year-old golfer Ojaswini Saraswat has become the youngest golfer to make the cut at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Ojaswini competed as an amateur invitee on the challenging layout of the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. Pitted against seasoned international professionals on the Ladies European Tour (LET) co-sanctioned event, she navigated the opening 36 holes to secure her place in the weekend rounds.

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The defining moment of her historic campaign arrived during a high-pressure second round. After opening her tournament with a first-round score of 79, she demonstrated resilience and maturity. Refusing to let the demanding course dictate her game, she produced a spectacular bounce-back performance on Day 2, firing a 3-under-par round of 69.

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“She has been playing golf for a long time now and won some famous titles. However, this is something really amazing. She played well under tough conditions and amid her seniors. I hope she learns a good lesson from this event and carries the momentum forward,” said her father Om Saraswat.

The young golfer, who also honed her skills under Arjuna Award recipient golfer Harmeet Kahlon, now trains at the Roundglass Golf Academy.

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Another local golfer, Guntas Kaur Sandhu, who also participated in the tournament as an amateur invitee, made the cut after carding a par score in the second round. However, she was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Ojaswini had won 15 of the 17 tournaments she had participated in at the age of six, including the US Kids Big 5 South African Open Invitational Tournament. A former runner-up at the US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst in 2024 and a silver medallist at the 2024 US Kids European Championship, Ojaswini has now become the youngest Indian and the second-youngest to make the cut at a Ladies European Tour event. She earned a place in the field as one of the leading Indian players eligible through the World Amateur Golf Rankings. She shot 79-69 to make the cut at 4-over and was tied-26 after 36 holes.

After opening the Indian Open with a 7-over 79, Ojaswini birdied each of the four Par-3s and was even par through 15 holes. She then birdied the last three holes on the trot for a 69 and became the youngest Indian to reach the weekend of an LET professional event.