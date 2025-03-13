Olympics star Manu Bhaker receives thunderous applause

Deepankar Sharda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Paris Olympics double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker received the loudest applause as stepped onto the stage at the 72nd convocation of the Panjab University.

It was an unforgettable moment for the young shooter as President Droupadi Murmu gave her a special mention from the dais, congratulating her for not just her academic feat but also for being a role models for the nation’s budding sportspersons.

Bhaker, who scored 1,484 marks of 2000 (74.2 per cent), received her master’s degree in public administration. A student of the DAV College, Sector 10, she was at centre of attention as she also bagged the Panjab University Khel Rattan.

While talking to The Tribune, the ace shooter maintained that education was as important as “breathing” and key for overall growth. Bhaker revealed that she had no immediate plans to pursue further education, but the avid learner did not deny having an interest in pursuing a PhD at some point.

“I had set a bar for myself for attaining a master’s degree, which I have achieved. And, I think every sportsperson should follow the same path to have an overall growth in life,” said the shooter, who was accompanied by her mother.

“Everyone should have zeal to learn—be it in education or sports. Many people win medals and many sometimes face failures and I have experienced both. There’s no guarantee that I will win medals at upcoming tournaments, but I will keep on challenging myself to give my best. We must keep learning from everything and should have a broad mindset beyond sports as well,” she added, stressing on the importance of having multiple interests and hobbies.

Shifting her focus to the sporting culture in India, Bhaker said the nation was no longer a “new entrant” on the world stage.

“There are different phases of achieving laurels. India is no longer a new entrant. We as a nation have already witnessed a vast change in the mindset towards sports. We have won medals at the Olympics, improved our stature in javelin, boxing, shooting and other disciplines. We have had many fourth place finishes too. There are several leagues spread across sports. We have come a long way and continue to improve day by day,” said the ace shooter.

“In short, we are no longer a ‘cricket-loving nation’,” she said on a lighter note.

On facing pressure while carrying the “Olympic medallist” tag at national or international competitions, the youngster said, “During competitions, my opponents are national winners, international medallists and other achievers. All our achievements are at par at the shooting range, and there’s no such pressure of carrying a medallist tag... it ceases to matter,” she said, congratulating all degree holders and medal winners during the convocation.

“It feels so good to be back amid the home crowd. The dignitaries present today are masters of their own fields, and for me it’s a real honour to be among them,” she signed off.