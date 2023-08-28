Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 27

Residents of a housing project in New Chandigarh today staged a protest against the alleged deficiency of services provided by the developer.

Pardeep Gupta, president, Omaxe Residents Welfare Association, New Chandigarh, said, “Enhanced power backup charges are being imposed on them from Rs 13.75 to Rs 32 and then reduced from 32 to 28 without any justification and discussion with the Residents Welfare Association. Many lifts remain non-functional for days. The residents were sold two parking lots per flat but due to faulty design residents are not able to park their vehicles.”

The club or community centre facilities are not available to residents though residents have paid crores of rupees 10 years back.

Protesters said there was scarcity of water supply during this summer as capacity is far less than requirements. There are many other issues such as poor security, poor maintenance of streetlights and parks, they said.

#Mohali