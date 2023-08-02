On the run for 10 years, PO in theft case nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

A proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run for over 10 years, has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.

The police said accused Omi, alias Kohli, a resident of Sector 25 colony, who was declared a PO in a theft case in May 2013, had been arrested.

The police said Omi was booked in for theft on the complaint of a Sector 33 resident in 2011. He was arrested and later released on bail. During the trial, he absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender.

The police said the accused had been involved in several crimes since the age of 14. In the past, four cases of burglary, two of snatchings and one of theft and robbery, were registered against him in the city.

The city police’s PO and Summon Staff have arrested a number of proclaimed offenders in the past couple of months. Raids are being conducted in the city and other states to apprehend absconding accused, an official said, adding that several measures were being taken to tighten the noose around habitual criminals.