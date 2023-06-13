On the run for 11 years, PO held

Zirakpur, June 12
The police arrested a proclaimed offender, Ranjit Singh of Badhmajra village, from Ropar. He had been absconding since 2012.
During the course of investigation, it was found that many cases of heinous crimes were registered against him in Punjab and Chandigarh. He was wanted in seven cases of theft, Arms Act and others.
The Zirakpur police claimed to have nabbed nine POs in the past two months.
