On the run for 16 years, murder accused held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

A murder accused who had been on the run for the past 16 years and declared a proclaimed offender (PO) has been nabbed by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh Police.

The accused, identified as Shyam Lal, a resident of Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase I, was arrested from Godiyana village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The case dates back to November 17, 2007, when Lal, along with four other individuals, was accused of committing a murder at Colony No 4. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station. While the authorities managed to apprehend and subsequently convict the other four, Lal managed to evade arrest. Consequently, he was declared a PO in July 2010.

Over the course of the past 16 years, the accused evaded arrest by residing in different locations across Delhi, Bihar, and UP.

ASI Ashok Mallik of the Chandigarh Police obtained crucial information about Lal’s whereabouts, allowing a police team led by ASI Sureshpal to apprehend him in UP.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.