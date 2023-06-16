On the run for 6 years, PO held

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO) who had been on the run for the past six years has been arrested by the police. Amit Chauhan, a resident of Darshani Bhag, Mani Majra, and currently residing in Pinjore, was booked under the Excise Act at the Mani Majra police station in December 2012. Later, the accused was declared a PO in August 2017. TNS
Mobile snatched by 2 Scooterists
Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from a man at Dhanas. Sector 56 resident Kirpal Singh (60) claimed the scooter riders snatched his phone near a
wine shop at Milk Colony. Challenged by the victim, the suspects fled on foot, leaving the scooter behind. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat
Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains batter Kutch and Sau...
Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled
As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...
Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir
Top grapplers had halted their protest till June 15 after be...