On the run for 6 years, PO held

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO) who had been on the run for the past six years has been arrested by the police. Amit Chauhan, a resident of Darshani Bhag, Mani Majra, and currently residing in Pinjore, was booked under the Excise Act at the Mani Majra police station in December 2012. Later, the accused was declared a PO in August 2017. TNS

Mobile snatched by 2 Scooterists

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from a man at Dhanas. Sector 56 resident Kirpal Singh (60) claimed the scooter riders snatched his phone near a

wine shop at Milk Colony. Challenged by the victim, the suspects fled on foot, leaving the scooter behind. A case has been registered.