'On time or free' offer costs delivery app dear

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Zomato, a food delivery firm, to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a resident of Sector 23-D for not delivering pizza as promised in its advertisement “On time or free’. The commission also directed the food aggregator to deliver one free meal to the complainant within 30 days from the date of receipt of a copy of the order.

The judgment came on an appeal filed by Ajay Kumar Sharma against the dismissal of his complaint by the District Consumer Forum on February 11, 2021.

Challenging the order before the commission through advocate Naveen Kaushik, Sharma said he had placed an online order for an Italy Treat Pizza for his children on March 6, 2020, around 10:16 pm, costing Rs 234, and made a payment of Rs 287.70, inclusive of taxes and Rs 10 for the “On time or free” offer.

However, Zomato failed to deliver the order till 10:30 pm and thereafter, the appellant received a message that the order was declined, refund process was initiated and the amount was to be refunded in two business days.

After hearing parties, the commission comprising Justice Raj Shekhar Attri, president, and Rajesh K Arya, member, observed, “When the respondents charged Rs 10 extra for their ‘On time or free’ offer, they were expected to deliver on it. Not doing so and simultaneously, cancelling the order on their own amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. In case they were not able to deliver food items as per the campaign, they should not have charged extra, which further contributed to unfair trade practice. We are of the view that such alluring advertisement or campaigns should not have been published or launched if these could not be fulfilled.”