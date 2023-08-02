On touts’ trail, Ambala team busts gender test racket in UP; 2 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 1

A team of the Health Department, Ambala, busted a sex determination test racket and arrested two touts after conducting a raid in UP.

The suspects were identified as Harmeet Singh, a resident of Ambala, and Satpal, a resident of Patiala.

Sources in the department said acting on a tip-off, a decoy woman was arranged and a deal was fixed with the touts at Rs 40,000. The touts had informed that the ultrasound will be performed in either Pehowa or Patiala but they took the decoy to a village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh via Kurukshetra. The touts seemed to be experienced as they took different routes from the villages to ensure that they were not being followed, but the team from Ambala kept chasing them for nearly 13 hours.

A lady doctor had performed the ultrasound and the decoy was told that she has a male foetus. The touts disclosed the names of two more Ambala residents and they would be arrested soon, said sources.

Deputy Commissioner Shaleen said, “A successful raid has been conducted in UP by an Ambala team. After getting information about the catch, we contacted the District Magistrate of Bijnor and our team was provided the required assistance there.”

The DC said, “While the touts have been nabbed, information about the doctor who performed the ultrasound has been obtained. She will be arrested soon. A case will be registered in Ambala and a detailed probe will be conducted. During the investigation, we will gather information about other people involved in the racket.”

