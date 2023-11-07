One acquitted in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

A local court has acquitted a Burail resident, Deepak, in a six-year-old NDPS.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested Deepak on April 12, 2017, after he was found carrying some banned injections.

Following a probe into the matter, a challan was presented in court against him. He, however, pleaded not guilty. The public prosecutor for the state argued that the prosecution had proved the case against Deepak. Barun Jaswal, the counsel for the accused, however, claimed that Deepak had been falsely implicated in the case. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.