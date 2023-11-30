One acquitted in theft case

Chandigarh, November 29
A local court has acquitted a man, Salman Khan, in a theft case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.
The police had registered a case on August 7, 2018, following a complaint by a Sector-37 resident, Adesh Kumar. According to the complainant, someone had stolen his bike from his residence.
Khan was arrested over the course of the investigation. The police submitted a chargesheet against him for an offence punishable under Section 411 of the IPC. Arun Vohra, the counsel of the accused, argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case. He pointed to “many contradictions” in the statements of the witnesses.
After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...