One acquitted in theft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

A local court has acquitted a man, Salman Khan, in a theft case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

The police had registered a case on August 7, 2018, following a complaint by a Sector-37 resident, Adesh Kumar. According to the complainant, someone had stolen his bike from his residence.

Khan was arrested over the course of the investigation. The police submitted a chargesheet against him for an offence punishable under Section 411 of the IPC. Arun Vohra, the counsel of the accused, argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case. He pointed to “many contradictions” in the statements of the witnesses.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.

#Salman Khan