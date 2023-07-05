One arrested for assault

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 4

The police have arrested a person in connection with an assault case. The suspect has been identified as Malkit Singh, a resident of Toda Raipurrani village, Panchkula.

Victim Kulbir, a resident of Toda Raipurrani village, had filed a complaint stating that on June 1, he and his elder brother Gurcharan, along with Kala, Harshdeep, Karna and others, were brutally attacked by a group of around persons armed with weapon, including swords, knives and rods. The assailants allegedly intended to cause fatal harm.

He alleged that Karma and Rubal struck him with a rod on his head, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. The attackers also assaulted Gurcharan before departing, threatening their family with dire consequences.

A case was registered under Sections 148, 149, 323, 307 and 506 of the IPC at the Raipurrani police station.

Yesterday, the police made a breakthrough in the investigation by apprehending Malkit, who was presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody in Ambala.