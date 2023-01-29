One arrested for car theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A youth has been arrested for car theft. In his complaint, Amit of Sector 25 stated that an unidentified person stole his car parked near his house on January 26. A case was registered. The police later arrested the suspect, Vishal, 22, a resident of Sector 25, in the case. TNS

Woman flees with valuables

Chandigarh: A Sector 48 resident alleged that a Jagatpura woman stole a diamond ring, two diamond earrings, a gold ring, two silver plates, Rs 15,000 and some other household items from her house on January 24. A case has been registered.