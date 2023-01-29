One arrested for car theft

Chandigarh: A youth has been arrested for car theft. In his complaint, Amit of Sector 25 stated that an unidentified person stole his car parked near his house on January 26. A case was registered. The police later arrested the suspect, Vishal, 22, a resident of Sector 25, in the case. TNS
Woman flees with valuables
Chandigarh: A Sector 48 resident alleged that a Jagatpura woman stole a diamond ring, two diamond earrings, a gold ring, two silver plates, Rs 15,000 and some other household items from her house on January 24. A case has been registered.
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...