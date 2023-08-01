One arrested for selling illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 31

The police on Sunday nabbed a resident of Panchkula, Indra Singh (36), for selling illicit liquor.

A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell was patrolling the Chandi Mandir area when they received a tip-off about the suspect.

Leaping into action, the team conducted a raid at the spot, and nailed him. Upon scouring the premises, the police found as many as 15 cases of illegal liquor. When the cops grilled Indra on it, he failed to furnish a permit. A case was registered under the Haryana Excise Act at the Chandi Mandir police station. The suspect was presented in the court, and remanded in judicial custody.

#Panchkula