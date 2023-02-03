One arrested for theft bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 2

The police have arrested a person for trying to break the lock of a house at Abhaypur village in Sector 19 here.

The suspect has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Sector 19.

In his complaint to the police, Manoj Kumar, an auto rickshaw driver and a resident of Abhaypur, had stated that he was leaving his house on the first floor of building after locking it. He said a girl in his neighbourhood, Khushi, raised the alarm that a boy was breaking the lock of his room. He said the boy ran away but he caught him after a brief chase. People gathered at the spot and started beating up the boy. He said he saved him from them and handed him over to the police.

A case under Section 454, 380 and 511 of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Sector 20 police station. He was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.