One arrested in theft case

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Vikas (29) of New Indira Colony for stealing gold and silver ornaments from the jhuggi of a Mani Majra resident on November 20. A theft case has been registered at the IT Park police station. He was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody. TNS
Man attacked with knife
Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 15, Shantanu, reported that an unidentified person attacked him with a knife at his residence on Thursday. A case under Sections 324 and 452 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
Scooterist dies in accident
Chandigarh: A scooterist, Samir, of Panchkula, died after his bike rammed into a truck parked on the road near gate No. 6, ITBP complex, on Friday. He was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors at the GMCH-32. On a statement of Ravi Phutela, a resident of Zirakpur, a case has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 283, 336 and 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 31 police station.
