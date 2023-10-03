One arrested under Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a juvenile boy of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, and recovered a knife from his possession near the Vikas Nagar light point, Mauli Jagran, on Sunday. A case under Sections 25-54-59, Arms Act, has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Phone, purse snatched in city

Chandigarh: Jitender Mehto of Sector 23 here reported that two unidentified persons, who were on a motorcycle, snatched his mobile phone and purse containing his Aadhaar card, ATM card, Rs 4,000 near the Attawa chowk, Sector 42, on Sunday. A case under Section 379-A and 34 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Illicit liquor seized in city

Chandigarh: A person ran away leaving behind a bag containing 16 halves and 24 quarters of country made liquor near White Marble Shop, Hallo Majra, on Sunday. TNS

Wrestling assn to hold trials

Chandigarh: The UT Wrestling Association is set to organise trials for teams that will participate in the upcoming National Games, to be held in Goa. The trials will be held at the Mani Majra Sports Complex on October 7 (4 pm). Any wrestler who wants to participate in these trials should be a resident of Chandigarh. TNS

TDL Titans score win in tourney

Chandigarh: During the 1st Janki Devi Memorial Cricket Tournament, TDL Titans defeated Chandigarh Cricket Nursery by four wickets. Batting first, Chandigarh Cricket Nursery posted 183/9 in 30 overs. In reply, the TDL Titans posted 186/6 in 24.4 overs. Baljeet Singh (best individual and best bowler), Arindham Chadha (best fielder), Suchendera Vikram (best batsman and Man of the Tournament), and Vivan Khare (best wicketkeeper) were awarded.

#Panchkula