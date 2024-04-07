One arrested under Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 29-year-old man was arrested for possessing a country-made pistol from Kajheri village, the police said today. As Vijay, a resident of Sector 25, could not produce any licence for the pistol, a case was lodged under the Arms Act. TNS

Key road to be closed on April 8

Chandigarh: Road cut for laying of a pipeline from Sector 39 to MES Chandimandir on dividing road Sector 55-56 on Vikas Marg will be done on April 8 from 10 am to 10 pm. During that period, roads leading to dividing road Sector 55-56 on Vikas Marg will be closed. The public has been requested to take alternate routes. TNS

Dates for trials announced

Chandigarh: UT Cricket Association will organise trials for the season 2024-25. The trials for players of all age groups (men and women) will commence from April 8 at three different venues. Trials for women seniors & U-23 and U-19 & U-15 categories, respectively at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, will be held on April 8 to 9. The trials for men’s senior will be held on April 8 to 9, and Men U-23 (on April 11 to 13), at Baba Balaknath ground, Kaimbwala. Trials for boys’ U-19 (April 9 to 15), and boys’ U-16 (April 17 to 21) will be held at the Sector 16 Cricket stadium. TNS

Big win for CL Champs

Chandigarh: A brilliant century By Rajdeep Rohilla (195 off 85) helped CL Champs defeat Chauhan Cricket Academy by 249 runs during the 14th Summer League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CL Champs posted 321 in 26.4 overs. Meen and Simratjeet Singh claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Chauhan Academy bundled out at 72. Emaan Singh claimed three, while Arnav Thakur and Ritvik picked two each for the bowling side. TNS

Cricket meet from April 14

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Women Cricket Association will organise Rajrani Sharma Memorial Women’s Cricket Tournament at Dev Samaj College, Sector 45 from April 14. The interested teams can confirm their entries with the organisers at the tournament venue. TNS

Half marathon in city today

Chandigarh: A half marathon will be organised to mark the ‘World Health Day’ on April 7. The theme of the marathon will be ‘Run Against drugs, Run for Life’. The event will start from Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, and will pass through IT Park, before concluding at the starting point. TNS

TT veterans’ team win gold

Chandigarh: City men’s table tennis veteran’s team won gold medal in the 30th Masters Table Tennis Championship. Balbir Singh, Patanjli Kumar and PC Sardana won medal in the 75+ years team event.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.