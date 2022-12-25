One booked for Abetting suicide

Chandigarh: A resident of Mani Majra has been booked for abetment of suicide. A case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mani Majra police station after taking a legal opinion against the suspect, Gurpreet, who allegedly abetted a girl to commit suicide at New Darshani Bag, Mani Majra, on December 21. TNS
Youth arrested with drugs
Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 52 resident, Feroze, 28, and recovered 25-gm heroin and 25-gm methamphetamine drugs from his possession on December 23. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Two incidents of theft in city
Chandigarh: Two incidents of theft were reported from the city. A theft of rooftop solar power plant cables took place at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10. In a complaint to the police, the Principal stated that 600-m cable was stolen on December 13. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. In another incident, Sector 23 resident Aryan Kapoor reported that unknown person stole four wheels of his car, which was parked near his house, on the night of December 22. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
Biker injured in hit-&-run
Chandigarh: Behlolpur resident Sarabjit Singh reported that the driver of a car sped away after hitting his motorcycle at the railway light point here on December 14. The victim sustained injuries and was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Educational and Research, Chandigarh. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS
New member of Advisory Council
Chandigarh: Eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur has been appointed a member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council. At present, he is serving as Director, Regional Spinal Injury Centre, Mohali. He is a former Director of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and an ex-Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. TNS
Ut cricket team leave for Raipur
Chandigarh: A women’s U-15 team, selected by the Union Territory Cricket Association, left for the Women’s Under 15 ODI Tournament starting at Raipur from December 25. The BCCI is organising this tournament for the first time to encourage cricket among girls in early stage. The squad comprises Taisha Manchanda (captain), Aman Kaur, Anjali Joshi, Arshia Ahuja, Chavi, Devika, Geet Pahwa, Jaismeet, Jasleen Kaur, Khushboo Sharma, Soumya, Stuti Sharma, Suhana Sihag, Smayra, Tanisha. TNS
Mannat claims second spot
Chandigarh: The City’s junior golfer, Mannat Brar, claimed the second runners-up position in the Indian Golf Union All-India Junior (boys and girls) Championship organised by the Karnataka Golf Association. She scored level par over 3 rounds. “I would have been in a much better position but for certain mistakes which squandered her brilliant run midway through the last 2 rounds,” said Mannat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...