One booked for Abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Mani Majra has been booked for abetment of suicide. A case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mani Majra police station after taking a legal opinion against the suspect, Gurpreet, who allegedly abetted a girl to commit suicide at New Darshani Bag, Mani Majra, on December 21. TNS

Youth arrested with drugs

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 52 resident, Feroze, 28, and recovered 25-gm heroin and 25-gm methamphetamine drugs from his possession on December 23. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Two incidents of theft in city

Chandigarh: Two incidents of theft were reported from the city. A theft of rooftop solar power plant cables took place at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10. In a complaint to the police, the Principal stated that 600-m cable was stolen on December 13. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. In another incident, Sector 23 resident Aryan Kapoor reported that unknown person stole four wheels of his car, which was parked near his house, on the night of December 22. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Biker injured in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: Behlolpur resident Sarabjit Singh reported that the driver of a car sped away after hitting his motorcycle at the railway light point here on December 14. The victim sustained injuries and was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Educational and Research, Chandigarh. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

New member of Advisory Council

Chandigarh: Eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur has been appointed a member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council. At present, he is serving as Director, Regional Spinal Injury Centre, Mohali. He is a former Director of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and an ex-Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. TNS

Ut cricket team leave for Raipur

Chandigarh: A women’s U-15 team, selected by the Union Territory Cricket Association, left for the Women’s Under 15 ODI Tournament starting at Raipur from December 25. The BCCI is organising this tournament for the first time to encourage cricket among girls in early stage. The squad comprises Taisha Manchanda (captain), Aman Kaur, Anjali Joshi, Arshia Ahuja, Chavi, Devika, Geet Pahwa, Jaismeet, Jasleen Kaur, Khushboo Sharma, Soumya, Stuti Sharma, Suhana Sihag, Smayra, Tanisha. TNS

Mannat claims second spot

Chandigarh: The City’s junior golfer, Mannat Brar, claimed the second runners-up position in the Indian Golf Union All-India Junior (boys and girls) Championship organised by the Karnataka Golf Association. She scored level par over 3 rounds. “I would have been in a much better position but for certain mistakes which squandered her brilliant run midway through the last 2 rounds,” said Mannat.