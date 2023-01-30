One booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an unidentified person for offering selection to a junior basic teacher (JBT) candidate. Sources said officials came across three videos showing the suspect speaking to a candidate and claiming he could get her selected. On the complaint of Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, State Project Director, School Education Administration, Sector 9, a case under Sections 420 and 511 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Phones snatched from 2 women

Chandigarh: Two snatching incidents have been reported in the city. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants reportedly snatched a phone from a woman near the Sector 40/41 light point. Also, two suspects on a motorcycle snatched a phone from a woman at Sector 37/38. Cases have been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Bike agency owner booked

Chandigarh: Almost a month after a 35-year-old salesman at a two-wheeler agency was killed and three others injured after a cable of a hydraulic lift broke, the UT police have booked its owner for causing death due to negligence. Victim Satish Kumar had died while shifting bikes to the top floor of the agency in Industrial Area, Phase I, on December 31. Police said victim’s wife had claimed Narinderjit Singh, owner of CMPL Automobile, pressured her husband to sit in the overloaded service lift. A case under Sections 287, 336 and 304-A of IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Youth held with charas

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for possessing 120 gm charas. Suspect Akshit Kashyap, a native Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh was nabbed from Sector 22. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Goods, cash stolen from SCO

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole valuables and cash from an SCO in Sector 22. Complainant Phuvnesh Chander alleged a laptop, mobile phone, six hard discs, cordless phone, DVR, CCTV cameras, a cheque book and Rs 5,000 in cash were stolen. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

City girl awarded ‘the baton’ by PM

Chandigarh: Avishi Sood, a Class lX student of Carmel Convent School, was awarded the prestigious ‘The Baton’ award by PM Narendra Modi on January 28. She had earlier won the Best Cadet Award (NCC). She was a part of the R-Day parade, for which the training had begun on November 2. Her journey continued till December 31 in Ropar where she was selected at the group level, from where she went to Delhi. TNS

Varsity offers scholarships

Mohali: The Rayat Bahra University will grant scholarships worth Rs 15 crore from the next academic session. Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor, said the scholarships would be given to students in the fields of engineering, management, pharmaceutical sciences, education, social sciences, basic sciences, medical and allied sciences, airlines and tourism, law and dental. TNS

