One booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a man for cheating. According to the police, Mahender Kumar of the Welfare Association LIC Employees, New Delhi, alleged that RS Dhaliwal, from the LIC office, Sector 17, collected Rs 15.50 lakh from members of the association, but did not deposit the amount in the central committee and regional committee funds. A case under Section 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Abetment to suicide

Chandigarh: The police have booked a native of Bihar for abetment to suicide. Brij Lal Saha, a resident of Daria village, alleged that Vivek Kumar, a native of Bihar, who was engaged to his daughter, harassed her due to which she died by suicide at her residence in February. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

3 attacked at Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh: Three persons were attacked by a group of persons at Mauli Jagran. Sanjay Singh of Toga village in Mohali alleged that Sonu, Ajju, Kancha, Sonkar and four others attacked him, his friend Ranjit Singh and driver Sandeep. The suspects pelted the victims with stones and threatened them with a knife. They were admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16. The police have registered a case under Section 147, 148, 149, 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Vendor hit by taxi, dies

Mohali: A 24-year-old vendor died after being hit by a taxi in Kharar on Saturday morning. Arjun Patel, the deceased, was crossing the road around 5:30 am when a taxi coming from the Chandigarh side hit him. He was rushed to the GMCH-32 where he died. A case has been registered against the car driver, identified as Kapil. TNS

Three flee with woman’s phone

Mohali: Three unidentified youths snatched a phone of a Bishanpura resident, Rinki, on May 9. The next day when she called up to on her number, the the person who received the call demanded Rs 3,000 on GooglePay to return her phone. TNS

Badminton meet from May 15-18

Chandigarh: St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, will organise the 3rd Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament from May 15 to 18 in boys, girls and mixed doubles categories. As many as 10 teams from the tricity are taking part in this annual mega tournament in each category. The matches will be played on a knock-out basis in this four-day event. TNS

5 city girls in inter-NCA meet

Chandigarh: As many five local female cricketers have been selected in the BCCI’s Inter-NCA U-19 Tournament. The event will be held at Rajkot from May 21. These five players will represent various teams in the tournament. Gulnaz has been included in Team-B, while Manvi Tomar will represent the Team-D. Deepti Walia will represent the Team-E, whereas Sarah and Parushi Prabhakar will be part of Team-F. TNS

Bhullar elected CAWA president

Chandigarh: Office-bearers of the Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association (CAWA) elected the new house on Saturday. The house unanimously elected Gurpartap Singh Bhullar as its new president. Jasbir Singh was elected as the general secretary and Ram Paul Aeri got elected as the treasurer. The new president approved the new executive body for a period of four years. HS Bhullar, VK Bhalla and KDS Nagra were elected as senior vice-presidents, while Kamaldeep Singh, Amrik Singh, Amanadeep Kaur and Amit Kumar were elected as vice-presidents. Other elected office-bearers of the association are Bhupinder Singh (joint secretary) and Jagdish Singh Bajwa, Tarlochan Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Amrinder Singh and Lakhwinder Singh (executive members). TNS