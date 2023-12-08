One booked for interrupting HSVP’s drive

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 7

The police have booked Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 11, for obstructing an anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The incident took place at the Sector 11 market on Wednesday. HSVP Junior Engineer Vishu Kamboj said Gurjit misbehaved with officials and used abusive language while interrupting their drive.

Kamboj said they had received a complaint from the CM office against the proprietors of a shop at Sector 11 for blocking the parking and using speakers to advertise their wares.

The police have registered a case against Gurjeet Singh under Sections 186 and 294 of the IPC.

