One booked for kidnapping girl

Mohali: An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from Saidpur. The father of the victim claimed that she had been missing since December 1. A case has been registered at Dera Bassi police station. TNS

FIR against two for Rs 76L fraud

Mohali: The police have booked Nayagaon resident Lokesh Kumar and Majri resident Iqbal Singh for Rs 76-lakh property-related fraud in 2021 on the complaint of Chandigarh resident Anil Kumar Vashishth. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station. TNS

Rs 20K, insurance policy stolen

Chandigarh: Mauli Jagran resident Vijay Kumar reported Rs 20,000 in cash and an insurance policy were stolen from a cash box at his shop on the night of December 3. A case has been registered. TNS

IISER, Mohali varsity ink pact

Mohali: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, and Plaksha University, Mohali, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to encourage cooperation and collaboration between the two institutes on various aspects of education and research. The partnership will enable joint research activities, conferences and exchange of students and faculty in the areas of mutual interest. The MoU was signed at the university by IISER Director Prof J Gowrishankar and Professor Rudra Pratap, Vice Chancellor, Plaksha University, in the presence of officials and faculty members of the two institutions. TNS

Kharar youth held with heroin

Mohali: The Phase 8 police arrested a Kharar youth, Vijay Kumar, with 12 gm of heroin on Tuesday. He was produced in a court on Wednesday, which sent him to two-day police remand. TNS

Armed Forces’ Flag Day at PU

Chandigarh: Panjab University observed Armed Forces Flag Day on its campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar said the day was observed throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform. The collected donation will be handed over to the Zila Sainik Welfare Board, Sector 21, which will further be utilised in the welfare schemes for war widows and families of soldiers. TNS

Top seed Parth logs easy win

Mohali: Top seed Parth Sharma defeated Karen Singh in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in a boys’ U-16 quarterfinal match of the Roots AITA CS (7) U-16 National Ranking Championship. Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar faced a trough resistance from Armaan Walia before logging a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 win, while Punjab’s Tanveer Singh defeated Delhi’s Yash Rana 6-3, 7-5. Sumukh Marya also marched ahead by defeating Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar 6-2, 6-1. In the boys’ doubles semifinals, the pair of Himanish Brinda and Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Walia and Marya 6-4, 6-4. Kumar and Rana ousted Karen Singh and Romair Singh 6-4, 0-6 (10-7).

