 One booked for kidnapping girl : The Tribune India

in brief

One booked for kidnapping girl

One booked for kidnapping girl

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali: An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from Saidpur. The father of the victim claimed that she had been missing since December 1. A case has been registered at Dera Bassi police station. TNS

FIR against two for Rs 76L fraud

Mohali: The police have booked Nayagaon resident Lokesh Kumar and Majri resident Iqbal Singh for Rs 76-lakh property-related fraud in 2021 on the complaint of Chandigarh resident Anil Kumar Vashishth. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station. TNS

Rs 20K, insurance policy stolen

Chandigarh: Mauli Jagran resident Vijay Kumar reported Rs 20,000 in cash and an insurance policy were stolen from a cash box at his shop on the night of December 3. A case has been registered. TNS

IISER, Mohali varsity ink pact

Mohali: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, and Plaksha University, Mohali, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to encourage cooperation and collaboration between the two institutes on various aspects of education and research. The partnership will enable joint research activities, conferences and exchange of students and faculty in the areas of mutual interest. The MoU was signed at the university by IISER Director Prof J Gowrishankar and Professor Rudra Pratap, Vice Chancellor, Plaksha University, in the presence of officials and faculty members of the two institutions. TNS

Kharar youth held with heroin

Mohali: The Phase 8 police arrested a Kharar youth, Vijay Kumar, with 12 gm of heroin on Tuesday. He was produced in a court on Wednesday, which sent him to two-day police remand. TNS

Armed Forces’ Flag Day at PU

Chandigarh: Panjab University observed Armed Forces Flag Day on its campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar said the day was observed throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform. The collected donation will be handed over to the Zila Sainik Welfare Board, Sector 21, which will further be utilised in the welfare schemes for war widows and families of soldiers. TNS

Top seed Parth logs easy win

Mohali: Top seed Parth Sharma defeated Karen Singh in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in a boys’ U-16 quarterfinal match of the Roots AITA CS (7) U-16 National Ranking Championship. Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar faced a trough resistance from Armaan Walia before logging a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 win, while Punjab’s Tanveer Singh defeated Delhi’s Yash Rana 6-3, 7-5. Sumukh Marya also marched ahead by defeating Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar 6-2, 6-1. In the boys’ doubles semifinals, the pair of Himanish Brinda and Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Walia and Marya 6-4, 6-4. Kumar and Rana ousted Karen Singh and Romair Singh 6-4, 0-6 (10-7).

#dera bassi #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

2
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

3
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

4
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

5
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

6
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

7
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

9
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

10
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1

BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP

Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4

Priyanka in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

SIT grills singers Mankirat, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Sidhu Moosewala killing: SIT grills singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Sisodia, Jain

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Arvind Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain

Booster for AAP, Cong fades further

Centre’s air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party's win in MCD poll

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-Ii: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others