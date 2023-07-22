One booked under Immigration Act

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked Maninder Singh Khera of Blue Plant Immigration, Sector 8, for cheating a resident of Punjab. Kuldeep Singh of Amritsar reported that the suspect cheated him of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of providing visa for Canada. A case under Section 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS
Man held with illegal weapon
Chandigarh: A 24-year-old man has been arrested with a countrymade pistol and cartridges. The police said the suspect, Ashish Tyagi, alias Ashu, a resident of Balongi, Mohali, was nabbed at Sector 31. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him. The police claimed the suspect procured weapons from Muzaffarnagar in UP and sold these to colony residents in the tricity. TNS
Attack on Woman, kin, FIR filed
Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a case after a Sector 44 resident alleged that Amit, Kartikey and their accomplices attacked her and her daughter near their residence. The complainant was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The case was registered under Sections 323, 341, 354, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 34 police station. TNS
Theft at Sector 21 shop, man booked
Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a car accessory shop in Sector 21. Complainant Kushal Tikra alleged Shameem Ahmad of Sector 20, Panchkula, stole Rs 17,000 cash and car accessories from his shop. The police have registered a case at Sector 19 police station and began a probe into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Intense heat wave this year claimed 264 lives in India
Of the total 264, Kerala alone reports 120 deaths due to ext...