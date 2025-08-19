DT
Home / Chandigarh / One booked under NDPS Act in Kharar

One booked under NDPS Act in Kharar

Four bikes impounded, five suspicious persons rounded up in search
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
The Mohali police impound a bike during search operation in Kharar on Monday.
As part of the statewide campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, the Mohali police carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bangala Basti, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kharar city police station.

During operation, a case under Sections 27/29/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against a person following recovery of 10 grams of heroin. The police teams also impounded four motorcycles and rounded up five suspicious persons for verification during the operation.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the operation aimed at curbing the supply of drugs and illegal activities in pre-identified hotspot areas. He said the objective was to send a strong message to anti-social elements and drug peddlers to desist from such activities.

More than 100 police personnel and officers, including SP (H) Ramandeep Singh, SP (PBI) Deepika Singh and Kharar-1 DSP Karan Singh Sandhu participated in the operation.

