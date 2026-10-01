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Home / Chandigarh / One child cancer patient registered every two days at Homi Bhabha hospital

One child cancer patient registered every two days at Homi Bhabha hospital

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), Punjab, has registered nearly one new paediatric cancer patient every two days since 2025, according to data released by the hospital authorities during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

As many as 120 new patients in the 0-18 age group were registered at the New Chandigarh-based hospital between January 1 and September 20 this year — an average of one new paediatric cancer registration every two days.

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The number of new paediatric cancer patients registered has increased consistently over the past three years. While 44 children were registered in 2023, the figure rose to 134 in 2024 and further to 153 in 2025. With 120 registrations already recorded till September 20 this year, the number could cross 200 by the year-end if the current trend continues.

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Blood cancers account for the largest share of cases recorded at the hospital. Of the 450 children registered so far, 141 were diagnosed with blood cancers, accounting for more than 31 per cent of the total cases.

Sarcomas and cancers of the bone and soft tissue, with 87 cases, formed the second-largest group. Brain tumours and kidney-related cancers accounted for 22 cases each, while nine children were diagnosed with liver cancer and five with eye cancer. The remaining patients had other forms of cancer.

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Dr Seema Gulia, Head of the Department of Medical Oncology, said several childhood cancers had excellent long-term survival outcomes compared to many adult cancers.

“With advances in early diagnosis, risk-adapted therapy, precision medicine, supportive care and multidisciplinary treatment, more than 80 per cent of children with cancer can now be cured in settings with comprehensive care,” she said.

She added that early recognition of warning signs such as persistent fever, unexplained weight loss, pallor, unusual bruising or bleeding, persistent pain, a growing lump or swelling, headaches or vomiting, and changes in vision could facilitate timely diagnosis and treatment.

Doctors said advanced diagnostic facilities, including next-generation sequencing, along with state-of-the-art chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy and immunotherapy, helped guide diagnosis and treatment in appropriate cases.

Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, HBCH&RC, said nearly 95 per cent of paediatric cancer treatment at the institute was supported through government funding, CSR initiatives and internal funds.

“The hospital has already performed 15 stem-cell transplants, three CAR-T cell therapy infusions and more than 120 robotic surgeries,” he said.

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