One child goes missing every 2 days in Chandigarh since 2020, over 97% traced

Chandigarh has recorded 1,108 cases of missing children between 2020 and August 31 this year, translating into nearly one child going missing every two days, according to official data accessed by The Tribune. Of these, 1,079 — over 97 per cent — have been traced, while 29 cases remain unresolved.

The figures assume added significance this year. Between January 1 and August 31, 102 children were reported missing in the city, of whom 90 have been traced so far, leaving 12 cases still open. This works out to a child going missing roughly every two-and-a-half days during the eight-month period.

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Police data also flags a related concern — exploitation of vulnerable children through begging and forced labour. As many as 27 children were rescued this year till August 31, including 18 from begging rackets and nine from child labour, according to the figures.

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The near-total tracing rate over the six-year period underscores sustained police response even as reported cases have continued to climb, officials said. The UT Police’s public position has been one of zero tolerance towards exploitation of minors and treating every missing-child report as an emergency requiring immediate action.