One-day rowing meet concludes at Sukhna Lake

The team of Gulshan Kumar, Tinku, Sahil Moudgil and Sukhdeep Singh claimed the first position in the men’s Coxless-4 event by clocking 6 minutes and 31.5 seconds during the one-day Chandigarh Senior State Rowing Championship at Sukhna Lake on Wednesday.

Tarsem Singh, Ravinderjeet Singh, Gurmej Singh and Gurjeet Singh clocked 6 minutes 48.98 seconds to claim the second position.

The team of Rajat Nain, Harjot Singh, Manjit Singh and Rajinder Singh finished third, clocking 6 minutes and 53.73 seconds.

In the men’s Coxless pair race, Pravinder and Abhi clocked 7 minutes and 40.72 seconds to the gold medal.

The pair of Aitya and Tinku finished second while the team of Mohit and Aniket finished third position.

The team of Ramanpal Singh and Mohit won the men’s lightweight double scull gold with a timing of & minutes and 56.43 seconds. Dev and Ayush Bishnoi claimed the second position, while Aman and Prinie finished third.

In the men’s double scull pair, the team of Jaspal Singh and Yuvraj Singh came first by clocking 7 minutes and 4.11 seconds followed by Gurmanver Singh and Pardeep Shakya, and Aryan and Sukhraj. Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, president of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, awarded the winners.