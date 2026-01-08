DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / One-day rowing meet concludes at Sukhna Lake

One-day rowing meet concludes at Sukhna Lake

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:22 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of rowers takes part in a competition at Sukhna Lake on Wednesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The team of Gulshan Kumar, Tinku, Sahil Moudgil and Sukhdeep Singh claimed the first position in the men’s Coxless-4 event by clocking 6 minutes and 31.5 seconds during the one-day Chandigarh Senior State Rowing Championship at Sukhna Lake on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Tarsem Singh, Ravinderjeet Singh, Gurmej Singh and Gurjeet Singh clocked 6 minutes 48.98 seconds to claim the second position.

Advertisement

The team of Rajat Nain, Harjot Singh, Manjit Singh and Rajinder Singh finished third, clocking 6 minutes and 53.73 seconds.

Advertisement

In the men’s Coxless pair race, Pravinder and Abhi clocked 7 minutes and 40.72 seconds to the gold medal.

The pair of Aitya and Tinku finished second while the team of Mohit and Aniket finished third position.

Advertisement

The team of Ramanpal Singh and Mohit won the men’s lightweight double scull gold with a timing of & minutes and 56.43 seconds. Dev and Ayush Bishnoi claimed the second position, while Aman and Prinie finished third.

In the men’s double scull pair, the team of Jaspal Singh and Yuvraj Singh came first by clocking 7 minutes and 4.11 seconds followed by Gurmanver Singh and Pardeep Shakya, and Aryan and Sukhraj. Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, president of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, awarded the winners.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts