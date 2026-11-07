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Home / Chandigarh / One dead, 36 hurt as bus hits tanker near Lalru

One dead, 36 hurt as bus hits tanker near Lalru

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Around 37 passengers travelling in the bus suffered major or minor injuries
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A passenger was killed and 36 were injured when a Dharamsala-Delhi-bound bus rammed into a tanker from behind on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near the Alamgir cut in Lalru around 4 am on November 4.

The deceased, Vijay Kanojia, a resident of Khajanchi Mohalla in Dharamsala, died in the accident. The bus driver, Rajinder Kumar, and conductor Abhishek Chaudhary, both from Kangra, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Around 37 passengers travelling in the bus suffered major or minor injuries, some of whom were taken to hospital. In his complaint to the police, conductor Abhishek Chaudhary said the bus had reached near the Alamgir cut around 4 am when a tanker moving ahead allegedly took a turn from the wrong side. The bus subsequently hit the tanker from behind.

Passersby took the injured to the hospital, where Kanojia succumbed to injuries.

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Investigating officer Gurpreet Singh said the police were trying to trace the tanker driver with the help of the vehicle’s registration number.

On the conductor’s statement, a case under sections pertaining to rash driving, causing death by negligence and mischief was registered at the Lalru police station yesterday.

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