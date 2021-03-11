One dead, 67 test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 17
The city reported one death and 67 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. A 44-year-old man, a resident of Bapu Dham, Sector 26, a case of Type-1 respiratory failure and chronic liver disease died at the GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated against the virus. Meanwhile, 82 patients were cured. — TNS
89 infected in Mohali
Mohali: The district reported 89 fresh cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, while 64 patients were cured of the disease. However, no new fatality due to the virus took place in the district on Wednesday. — TNS
60 taken ill in Panchkula
Panchkula: Sixty cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, while 23 patients got the better of the disease in the district. However, no death was reported from the district till Wednesday evening.
