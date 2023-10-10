One dead as car hits bike

Mohali, October 9

A man died while another one was injured when a speeding car slammed into them from behind on a road near the Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur late on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sukhjit Singh of Nada Sahib, was on his way back home on his motorcycle around 10:30 pm when a car hit his two-wheeler and fled the spot. Sukhjit was promptly taken to GMCH-32, where doctors declared him dead.

#Mohali #Zirakpur