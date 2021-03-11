One death, 39 Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported 39 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, while a 94-year-old patient, a resident of Sector 11, died at home. Meanwhile, 96 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
75 test positive in Mohali
Mohali: Fresh 75 cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, while 91 patients were cured of the disease. However, no death was reported from the district till Tuesday evening. The active caseload stands at 402. — TNS
15 infected in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported 15 fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while 59 patients were cured of the disease. There are 164 active cases in the district.
